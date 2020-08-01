Online Teakwondo Poomsae C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: 1st International Invitational Online Club Taekwondo Poomsae Championship 2020, organized by Atul International Taekwondo Academy (AITA) in collaboration with Korean Cultural Centre, India concluded today.

About 64 clubs from 24 countries participated. The event was judged by world Taekwondo referees by using online scoring methods.

Director AITA, Anuj Sharma welcomed the chief guest, Grand Master Mustapha Moutarazak (vice chairman, WT Poomsae committee); guest of honour, Sanjay Kumar Sharma (vice president of TFI).

Master Rajan Singh and Master Sarbjeet Singh supported the chief juries for judging the videos of athletes, while Ollin Medina (World Poomsae champion) from Mexico was the Brand Ambassador of the event.

Later, the ceremony was graced by Jagjeet Singh (gen secretary, JKTA), Satish Dhull (secretary general, QFI), Anurag Chadda (CEO, USI), Humayu Kesar (former Director, Radio Kashmir) and Ranjeet Kalra (BCCI).

Special guests were Damian Duffy (WT, IR from Ireland), Chandeshwar Kumar (joint treasurer, TFI), Rouf Ahmad Bhat (president, JKCSNGEU), Nissar Hussain (v. president, JKTA), Achuta Reddy (treasurer, TFI), Subash Shastri (president NMC) , Ramesh Chander Sharma ( joint secretary, JKTA) and Vikas Abrol senior sports correspondent, Danik Jagran

First postion was bagged by India, whereas 2nd position clinched by Hong Kong and 3rd position secured by South Korea.

President JKTA, DN Pangotra congratulated the team AITA for organizing the event and Master Atul Pangotra presented vote of thanks.