Online inter-collegiate quiz competitions organised

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: Government Degree Colleges organised online quiz competitions on different topics to make students familiar about new mode of examination (Multiple Choice Questions) announced by University of Jammu due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Department of Sanskrit, Government Degree College Akhnoor organized inter-college online quiz competition on ‘Ethical and moral issues in Sanskrit Literature’ for 6th semester students.

The event was organised under the supervision of the College Principal, Dr Namarta while the quiz was organized by Dr Pushvinder Kumar.

The students from different colleges of Jammu division participated in which Rajat Choudhary, Madhu Devi, Komal Devi of GDC Akhnoor and Arti Kumari of GCW Parade shared 1st position, second position was shared by Nikhil Singh Manhas and Tarsem Lal of GDC Akhnoor and Sahsar Naman of KV No.1 Akhnoor whereas 3rd position was shared by Roshni Joshi and Samiksha Manhas of GCW Parade. E-certificates were given to all those candidates who participated in the event.

Department of Education, Government Degree College Surankote organised online inter-collegiate quiz contest for college students to make them familiar with the latest MCQ mode of examination as notified by University of Jammu.

Mukhtar Aslam and Assies Fatima of GDC Surankote shared 1st position by securing 90 percent marks and four students namely Ishfaq-ur-Rehman, Samreen Bhat, Mohd Qasim and Mohd Riaz of GDC Surankote shared second position by securing 88 percent marks whereas Zahien Qureshi of GDC Surankote got third position by securing 86 percent marks.

The event was conducted by Maroof Ahmed, HoD Education under the supervision of Dr Jasbir Singh, College Principal.

Government Degree College, Paloura (Miishriwala) organised a national level online quiz on the theme “Drought and Desertification” for the undergraduate students under the supervision of College Principal, Prof Rita Bhagat, Prof Narayan Dutt (Convener) and Dr Savi Behal (Co- convener).

Around 150 students from different colleges across the country participated wherein Akriti Mahajan of Central University Jammu secured first position, Smriti of GCW Gandhi Nagar attained 2nd position whereas 3rd position was bagged by Nisham Jamwal. E-certificates were issued to the students who qualified the quiz.

The programme was coordinated by Assistant Prof Dr Sanjay Kotwal, Department of Zoology and organised by Dr Pinki Manhas, HoD and Assistant Prof Archana Sharma of Environmental Sciences Department and Prof Amit Sanotra.