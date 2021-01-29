Olympian calls on Advisor Khan

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: Olympian and World Cup Gold medallist Chain Singh along with members of J&K Rifle Association president Kuldeep Singh Jamwal, Amjad Parvez Mirza IPS (Retd ) general secretary and Sharat Chander Singh vice president called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan and discussed the promotion of shooting sports in J&K UT, here today.

The Advisor assured the delegation that all possible help would be given to the Association in the coming days. He also assured that the Nagrota Shooting Range is being completed on war footing and National level shooting competition will be organized very soon.

The Advisor said that incentives will be given to the sport persons besides international and national level players will be inducted as coaches.