North Quest Challenge kicked off

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Sept 21: North Quest Challenge, the world’s highest accredited MTB XCM race, kicked off from Spituk-Choglamsar road today morning.

A total of 80 riders including 37 in elite category and 43 in the amateur category are participating in Stage 1.

Amongst the elite riders were two internationally decorated MTB specialists Cory Wallace and Jason English, who are multiple time 24 hour marathon winners and members of their national teams. Indian Champion Kiran Raju and Thinles Dorjey, the only local was also a part of the event in elite category. The route consists of a 12.1 km where the elites completed 5 and Amateurs 4 laps respectively.

The event was organized by Wisdom Eventosports (Harkirat Singh and Stany Wangchuk), co-promoted by Meraki Sport and Entertainment, a Mumbai based sports management company and is conducted under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI).

The Stage 2 bike racing event will be held tomorrow commencing at 8 am from the starting point near Shanti Stupa.

In the Elite-Men category, Cory Wallace bagged first position, Sonam Norboo in Amateur-Men and Stanzin Chondol in Amateur-Women bagged first position.