NHPC Inter Regional Volleyball C’ship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Sept 25: NHPC Inter Regional Volleyball tournament was organized at NHPC Salal Power Station, Jyotipuram here today.

Six teams participating in the tournament are NHPC Corporation Headquarters, Banikhet, Chandigarh, Itanagar, Siliguri and Jammu.

In the inauguration ceremony, Salal Power Station chief J.C. Sarkar was present as the chief guest. Jitendra Kumar, General Manager (Electrical), Satyavan, General Manager (E&C), Dinesh Kumar, General Manager (Electrical), Ritesh Kumar Rai, Commandant, CISF along with President of Salal Women’s Club, Sumitra Sarkar, Senior Women and other senior officers and employees of NHPC were present on this occasion.

In the matches played on the first day, Corporation Headquarters defeated the team of Banikhet region, the team of Itanagar region registered victory over the team of Chandigarh region. The Jammu region team defeated Banikhet region team and Chandigarh team defeated Siliguri team.