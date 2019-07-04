NGO organises T-20 Cricket match

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BISHNAH, July 4: Third Eye Anti Crime Team, an NGO, today organized a T-20 Cricket match in Village Saidgarh at Bishnah under the supervision of its Chairman, Sham Lal Gupta.

The match was organised in the memory of martyr Mangal Dass, who sacrificed his life in 2014.

Sub Inspector Anil and Sarpanch Saidgarh Vijay Singh were present on the occasion.

Earlier, batting first, Saidgarh team scored 120 runs and Chumbia Cricket Club while chasing bundled out for 88 runs and lost the match by 32 runs.

Chief guest Sham Lal Gupta along with other guests presented winner’s Trophy to Saidgarh Cricket Club while Ashwani Kumar was declared as man of the match and Chotu as the best performer of the match.

NGO, Anti Crime Team awarded Rs 4,100 as cash prize to the winners and Rs 2,100 to the runners-up team and honoured all the players with medals and mementos.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Sansar Chand, Ravi, Sahil Diman, Sunny Kumar, Kulwant, Joginder Singh and Municipal Corporator Sahil Gupta.