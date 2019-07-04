Deshmesh Cricket Club registers big win

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, July 4: Deshmesh Club scripted a big victory by 124 runs over Yo Yo Club (YCC) in the ongoing Ist Sikh Premier League Cricket Tournament at Government Higher Secondary School ground, here today.

Batting first, Deshmesh Club set a target of 176 runs for four wickets in allotted 10 overs. Inderpal Singh contributed highest 78 not out. Inderpreet Singh (43) and Harsimran Singh (29) were other main scorers. From YCC, Amandeep Singh took two wickets.

In reply, YCC could make 50 runs in 10 overs for the loss of eight wickets. Hardeep and Karan took two wickets each from winners Deshmesh Club.

Inderpal Singh was named man of the match for his unbeaten 78 runs.

In today’s match, Harvinder Singh was special guest, who interacted with the teams.