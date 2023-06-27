Nepal manage a win at last; Pakistan left empty handed

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Bengaluru, June 27 : Nepal scored late in the match to beat Pakistan 1-0 in their last  Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023, Group A match at the Sree Kanteerava  Stadium here on Tuesday.

While Nepal finished their campaign  with three points from as many matches, Pakistan are returning home  without a point in their kitty. India and Kuwait have already qualified  for the semi-finals from this group.

The two sides were evenly  matched from the beginning and produced some good football. In the 13th  minute, Nepal had an opportunity to draw the first blood when Syed  Abdullah Shah brought down Bimal Gharti Magar near the dangerous area.  The reckless tackle earned Shah a yellow card too. However, the  resultant free-kick, taken by Bimal, brazed over the bar.

On the  other end, Pakistan came close to scoring in the 30th minute. Muhammad  Umar Hayat set Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi near the edge of the box, only for  the latter to shoot it straight at Nepal goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu.

Just  before the break, Nepal had the best chance of the first half when the  team produced a wonderful attacking move. An unmarked Ayush Ghalan  received the ball in an advantageous position and saw the opportunity to  pull the trigger. However, his grounded attempt was blocked by Pakistan  goalkeeper Yousuf Ijaz Butt.

Following the restart, Nepal looked  more dominant in the attack as they kept the ball moving in the rival  half. At the hour mark, they once again found an opportunity when  Nawayug Shrestha delivered a perfectly weighted pass to Manish Dangi.  However, Dangi was denied by the Pakistan custodian in a one-on-one  situation.

Nepal continued to charge forward from both flanks,  forcing the Pakistan defenders to play on the back foot. Finally, in the  80th minute, Vincenzo Alberto Annese-coached side earned the prize for  their relentless effort in the attack. Laken Limbu set up substitute  Aashish Choudhary just outside the box and the forward managed to beat  the goalkeeper on the near post to make it 1-0.

In the additional  time, Laken Limbu had the chance to put the game to bed for Nepal. But  his weak shot was saved by Yousuf Ijaz Butt.  (UNI)