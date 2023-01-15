NCC holds marathon to commemorate Raising Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 15: Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh Directorate commemorated 75th year of NCC Raising Day by organising a marathon run in Jammu city on the theme “Campaign against Disinformation”, here today.

The event was organised by 2 J&K NCC Battalion.

The marathon was flagged off by the chief guest, Ramesh Kumar (IAS), Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, which was widely participated by enthusiastic marathon runners. The gala event culminated with a cultural program by the troupe of J&K Academy of Arts Cultural and Language Jammu.

The event also witnessed participation of special invitees including children of Balgran Child Home, The Red Cross Society Jammu and the Motorcyclists of ‘Bull Riders Club Jammu’.

While awarding the winners of the marathon, the Divisional Commissioner Jammu congratulated all the participants and emphasised the role of youth in nation building and importance of sports in human lives. He exhorted all present to be a role model for the society to ensure that we collectively take the nation ahead towards peace, progress and prosperity.

Brig Vikram Raina, Group Commander NCC Group Jammu gave the vote of thanks and congratulated the participants to come out in numbers and make the event a grand success. He also expressed his gratitude to the chief guest, special invitees, and J&K Traffic Police for their support.