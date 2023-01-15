Divyang team selected for triangular series

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 15: Divyang Cricket Association selected a team for the upcoming triangular series scheduled to be held in Vadodara (Gujarat) in the month of February.

The team was selected under the supervision of Sham Singh Langeh (Chairman Divyang Cricket Association Jammu & Kashmir) at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, wherein players from all the districts of the Union Territory participated.

DySP KD Bhagat was the chief guest on the occasion. He blessed and congratulated the selected players and wished them good luck for their future endeavours in presence of other selectors including Deepak Sharma (Senior Cricketer), Sunil Sharma (former cricketer JKCA) and Kuldeep Raj (senior cricketer).

Team: Sayed Shah Aziz (Captain), Ajeet Raj (Vice Captain), Rahul Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Aqib Malik, Romisar Wani, Nikhil Sharma, Pritam Thakur, Deepak Sharma, Wasim Ahmed Bakshi, Rajesh Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Asif Ali, Shakeel, Tarsem Lal, Sourav Kumar Sharma and Abhinav Jamwal.