Muskan wins Gold in KIYG

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 4: Gymnast of Jammu and Kashmir, Muskan Rana scripted history by winning first gold medal for the Union Territory in this year’s Khelo India Youth Games edition, being organized in different cities of Madhya Pradesh, today.

The youngster won the top prize, which is the first gold for Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing competition. Muskan had earlier been crowned the Junior National Champion at the National Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship last year.

It is a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir.