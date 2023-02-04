Model Academy celebrates 88th Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 4: Model Academy, the prestigious school of MIER celebrated 88th Foundation Day in the School premises with great verve, zest and reverence, here today.

Having completed 87 glorious years, the School, an epitome of its motto, ‘Shrestha’ has made its founders late HL Gupta and Shanti Gupta proud of its achievements.

A special assembly was organized wherein rich tributes were paid to the founders by the management, staff and students. A humble tribute was also paid to the former chairman, late Dr Arun K. Gupta, a visionary leader and an inspiration for the educational fraternity who empowered generations of learners with his knowledge, creativity, and innovation.

The cultural fiesta was marked by a series of exotic talents thus creating a festive mood. The mellifluous musical presentation by the School choir group singing ‘Model Academy Vidhya Mandir Gyan Banta Hai,” was the first item to set the mood of the audience. This was followed by a scintillating dance performance by the students of the primary department.

Dr Renu Gupta, Chairperson MIER in her message cherished the hard work and dedication of the founders in building up an educational institution par excellence. Further, she stressed upon the students to contribute to the society by excelling in all fields.

She also expressed her gratitude towards the staff and students and said that she is proud to see the vision of founders being translated into action by transforming MIER into a hub of educational excellence, innovation, research, and creative talent which has catered to the learning needs of over 50,000 alumni in the last eight decades.

Dr Adit Gupta, Director MIER in his message advised the students to embrace the future and the endless possibilities it has to offer thus unfolding myriad opportunities that are waiting to be explored.

Principal Pramod Kumar Srivastava lauded the hard efforts of the founders and apprised the audience with the School’s unflinching efforts to cater to the holistic development of a child’s personality.

The programme was anchored by a student Shreeya Sharma, while the event was coordinated by Manju Vali, convener along with the cultural department. The programme concluded with singing of the national anthem.