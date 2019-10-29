Mega Wrestling-cum-Cultural Competition held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 29: Jammu and Kashmir Police Udhampur-Reasi Range organized Mega Wrestling-cum-Cultural Competition in Khadandra valley of Panchari here.

The competition was organized by J&K Police of Udhampur-Reasi Range under CAP in collaboration with local public in Khadandra Valley of Pancheri-Lander-Bhamag. In the competition, wrestlers hailing from Punjab, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Doda and Reasi participated. Eminent local artists were also part of the competition.

A large number of people from all walks of life including prominent and senior citizens assembled to witness the first ever grand fest organized by J&K Police.

Among the prominent figure who were present on the occasion included SSP Benam Tosh, Financial Advisor Archana Kumari, SHO Panchari Arun Koul, Incharge PP Purshotam Lal, Suman, Kailash Dutt, Yashpaul Singh and Nikka Falail Singh.

Around 60 bouts were held on the occasion and cash rewards, mementoes and certificates were given to winners and runner ups. Around one dozen teams of artists participated in cultural competition and were honored with cash along with mementoes and certificates.

First three bouts were won by Imam Hussain of RS Pura Jammu, Gulshan Singh of Rajouri and Sukhdev Sonu of Jammu. First position in cultural competition was bagged by Neetika Rajput of Dubbigali.

The competition was organized under the supervision of IGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range Surjit Kumar and SSP Udhampur Rajeev Pandey.