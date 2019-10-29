Director Tourism flags off Samba Fort series trekking

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Directorate of Tourism Jammu and J&K Institute of Management Public Administration and Rural Development IMPARD today organised a trekking expedition for 2016 batch of 136 JKAS Probationary officers from medieval Forts of Samba district to Mansar Lake.

Director Tourism, Deepika Kumari Sharma flagged off the expedition to the forts of Mahoregarh, Dhergarh and Bhupnergarh. These forts have been designated as State monuments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director Tourism said that the aim of the trek is to expose the budding officers to adventure activities and acquaint them with the rich heritage of the State.

The trekkers also visited Mansar Deer Park and were trained in tent pitching, establishment of camp and making of leaf plates and cups.

The participants were accompanied by forest guards of Samba forest Division and adventure experts from Directorate of Tourism, Jammu.

Nagendra Singh Jamwal, CEO SMDA, Ambika Bali, AD Tourism, Katra Dr Rajesh Raina, Tourist Officer, Samba were also present on the occasion.

On the second day of the adventure event the participants will be visiting the ancient Babore Temples of Manwal which is an important historical religious site maintained by Archeological Survey of India.