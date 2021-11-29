Media XI scripts win over DCC by 27 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 29: Media XI Jammu defeated DCC by 27 runs in a friendly cricket match played at Rehal Stadium Bishnah, near here today.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Media XI Jammu led by captain Vivek Suri opted to bat first and scored 119 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Media XI started on a brisk note as their opening pair of Amit Kumar and Vishal Khajuria contributed 37 runs in 5 overs before Vishal departed at his individual score of 14 runs. Amit was ably supported by Raghav and they kept the momentum in scoring the runs at a brisk rate. Amit Kumar fell short of fifty as he was out at his individual score of 46 runs in just 32 balls. A little cameo of 18 runs in 14 balls by Sumit Dhar and 24 runs in 15 balls by Raghav took the score of Media XI to 119 in stipulated overs for the loss of 6 wickets.

From DCC, Ravi was the pick of bowler who took 2 wickets, whereas captain of DCC Sonu, Koushal, Sumit and Kaushal shared 1 wicket each.

In reply, DCC started at a disastrous note as in form batsman Kavi was out on a peach of a delivery on the bowling of Vivek Suri at the 2nd ball of the first over. Media XI bowlers kept the pressure on DCC batsmen and Vivek Suri cleaned up Sumit on just 2 runs and Ravi on 9 runs who was brilliantly stumped by Vishal Khajuria.

Vishal Manchanda and Sonu Malhotra tried to cope up with the asking rate but it was too much a task for DCC batsmen. The team was all out for 92 runs in 19.4 overs with Vishal Manchanda remaining top scorer for DCC with 20 runs, while Sonu and Rajneesh made 14 and 11 runs respectively.

From the bowling side, Vivek Suri took 3 wickets, Varun Sharma and Varun Kumar took 2 wickets each while Rahul Khatri took 1 wicket.

Vivek Suri, Captain Media XI Jammu was declared as man of the match for his outstanding bowling.