Inter-coy Volleyball tournament organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Nov 29: IRP 11th Battalion organised an inter-coy Volleyball tournament which was declared open by Commandant of the Battalion, Sandeep Mehta at District Police Line (DPL), here today.

While speaking on the occasion, the Commandant stressed upon personnel to maintain their physical standards and participate in the tournament with full zeal. Stressing on the mantra ‘Healthy mind stays in a healthy body’, he emphasised that health plays an important role in the overall personality of a jawan.

In a week-long tournament, a total of eight teams are participating out of which the best talent will be chosen for the Inter-zonal and UT level sports events.

Mubashar Bukhari, Deputy Commandant, Abdul Aziz Ganai DySP DAR Anantnag, Company Commanders and other officers of the Battalion and District Anantnag were present on the occasion.