Media XI outplays Rising CC by 85 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 13: Media XI Cricket Club, Jammu defeated Rising Cricket Club by a huge margin of 85 runs in a friendly T20 cricket match being played at G G M Science College Ground, here today.

Earlier, Media XI skipper Yash Khajuria won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Sachin Padha (39) and Faheem Tak (15) gave Media XI a quick start as the opening duo garnered 43 runs off the first 4 overs before Faheem got out after middling a half volley into the hands of mid-on. Sunil Bali (28) along with Sachin took the opponent bowlers to the cleaners enmassing 80 runs partnership in 63 balls. Rising bowlers, Ashvani and Skipper Dixit took 5 quick wickets to restrain Media XI on 157/7 in the stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, Rising CC never looked comfortable in their run chase and lost wickets in quick succession as the whole team was bundled out on paltry 72 in 18.2 overs and lost the match by 85 runs. For Rising CC, Ishan (18 runs) was the only batsmen to score in double figures.

For Media XI, Sunil Bali took 3 wickets to remain the pick of the bowlers. Faheem Tak took 2 wickets while Ajitesh, Ashu, Imran Mir, Sachin Padha, Sachin Singh and Yash Khajuria shared 1 wicket apiece.

Later, Sunil Bali from Media XI was declared as player of the match for his all round performance with bat and ball.

Media XI Cricket Club, Jammu has been running an anti drug campaign ‘Say no to Drugs & Yes to Life’ to keep the youth engaged in sports and adopt positive habits, including involvement in sports.