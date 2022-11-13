Annual Dangal organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: A grand annual Dangal was organised at Sunail village in Akhnoor sector by the local committee wherein wrestlers from J&K as well as neighbouring States and international wrestlers from Georgia participated, near here today.

SSP Mohan Lal Bhagat (Deputy Director Indoor SKPA) was the chief guest, while CO Gaurang Jain 9 JAK LI, president J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association Shiv Kumar Sharma, Rajan Singh president Yuva Rajput Sabha, Sanjay Saraf MC Akhnoor President, Sarpanch Parshant Sharma and others were the prominent persons who graced the event.

More than 100 bouts were organised wherein the winners and runner ups were awarded cash awards and other gifts. The wrestlers mesmerized the public with their outstanding and unique skills and received a huge applaud and appreciation.

SSP Mohan Lal Bhagat emphasized the need of inculcating the spirit of sportsmanship and its rule in national character building. He said the event has become a cemetery force between people of different regions and provides encouragement to the local wrestlers.

In the end, the committee extended the vote of thanks to the chief guest, the local administration and others for making the event a success.