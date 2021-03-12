MCC Awantipura, Sheregarh script wins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: MCC Awantipura and Sheregarh scripted wins over Bhagwati team and GMC team in the ongoing Babu Jagjivan Ram T-20 Cricket Tournament, being played at MA Stadium, here today.

Batting first, MCC Awantipura gave target of 133 runs in stipulated 20 overs match, whereas the opponent team-Sheregarh bundled out on 72 runs. Adil was declared as man of the match who scored 41 runs and clinched two wickets.

In 2nd match, Sheregarh team made 72 runs in 10 overs but the GMC team failed to chase the target and succeeded to make 49 runs by losing all wickets.

Amjad was declared as man of the match for his outstanding all round performance. He made 35 runs and bagged one important wicket.

Surinder Bhagat, former UT president of BJP SC Morcha was the chief guest who gave away man of the match awards to players.