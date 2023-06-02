Mawa Volleyball Club lifts Shaheed Yadgiri Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, June 2: Mawa Volleyball Club lifted Shaheed Yadgiri Volleyball Trophy by defeating Sanura Volleyball Club.

Mawa Volleyball Club dominated Sanura’s team from the beginning and won first 2 sets out of 3 sets and captured the final in Glad village of Samba.

The ten day long tournament which started on May 22 and culminated yesterday had participation of 16 teams of Samba and Kathua districts.

Final match of the tournament was organized in the memory of martyrs by a social organization named Tiger Union Glad (TUG), in which Additional SP, Samba, Surinder Chaudhary was chief guest while Avinash Chowdhary, chairman, Border Welfare Organization (BWO) was special guest.

Additional SP, Samba honoured the players of the winning and runner-up team by giving them prizes and said that the younger generation should stay away from drugs and should move towards sports while taking care of their health.

Chairman BWO, Avinash Chowdhary said interest in sports among the youth helps in keeping them away from drugs.