Mata Joginder Kour Memorial Badminton Tournament concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 13: A weeklong Mata Joginder Kour Memorial Badminton Tournament concluded on the eve of National Youth Day with slogan ‘Viksit Youth, Viksit Bharat’ at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Chatha, here today.

This was the 6th edition of the Badminton tournament which was organised to commemorate Mata Joginder Kour.

ADC Jammu Harvinder Singh and SSP Randheer Singh were the chief guests, whereas Dr Ashwani Jojra, social activist and National Awardee, Principal Sunita Chadha, Vice Principal Ranjana Gupta and Registrar SKUAST, Dr SK Gupta were the guest of honours.

The sole motive of the tournament was to channelize the youth energy through the medium of sports.

ADC Harvinder Singh and SSP Randheer Singh lauded the initiatives of the Mata Joginder Kour Memorial Trust for building a healthy society and extended support for their future endeavors.

The prizes were also distributed amongst the winners and runners up under five different categories of tournament in which more than 100 participants took part.

Prof Dr. Ravinder Singh, Prof Dr. Subash, Prof Dr Veena Gupta and Sarpanch Avtar Singh, PRI members along with Dr Sukhbir Singh, general secretary MJKMT, Amarjit Singh, chairman MJKM Trust and Harbans Singh were present during the event.

Daljeet Singh Bhatia, Desh Kumar Sharma and Sandeep Raina were the officials of the tournament, while the overall tournament was conducted under the guidance of Dushyant Sharma, convenor tournament organizing committee.