Mandal Club outplays Media-XI by 6 wkts

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: Mandal Cricket Club defeated Media-XI Cricket Club by 6 wickets in a friendly T-20 day and night cricket match being played at MA Stadium, here today.

After winning the toss and elected to bat, Media-XI began their innings on a very slow start as opener Sunil Thappa was run out at 5 runs, while Faheem Tak made 43 runs off 38 balls and Sahil Sharma contributed 38 runs to place 140 runs on the scoreboard. Sachin Singh also contributed 25 runs. From the bowling side, Sunny got 2 wickets.

In reply, Mandal Cricket Club started on a disastrous note as they lost two quick wickets but Sunny and Rajeshwar played cautiously and stitched a partnership of 84 runs.

Sunny was the highest scorer from Mandal Club who scored 40 runs in 41 balls, while Rajeshwar (31 runs) and Monu (30 runs) helped the Mandal Club to chase the total of 141 runs in the final over.

Sunny was declared as man of the match for his outstanding batting.