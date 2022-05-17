Lt Gen Manjinder Singh unveils ‘Annual Sports Calendar’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 17: Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps unveiled the ‘Sports Calendar for the year 2022-23, which has been prepared by the Indian Army and the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council, here today.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by GOC Romeo Force, Secretary J&K Sports Council, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Additional District Development Commissioner and Presidents of Kabaddi, Wrestling, Athletics and Hockey Associations along with military and civilian dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant General said that in keeping with the spirit of the “Fit India Campaign”, the sports calendar will provide an opportunity to the promising sportsperson, especially those from the remote areas of the region, to get recognition and achieve greater laurels for the Union Territory.

He further said that the Indian Army has always promoted sports and would continue to do so in future as well. He exhorted the youth to participate in the ‘White Knight Cricket Premier League’ being held under the aegis of the White Knight Corps and showcase their immense talent.

The event also coincided with the finals of the Pir Panjal Kabaddi League-2022, which was played between 14 teams from various districts and won by the team from Mendhar. The winners and the runners up teams were awarded with prizes and trophies by the dignitaries.