Literary fest ‘Belletristic-22’ held at BOMIS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 26: The literary fest was organised at Birla Open Minds International School (BOMIS) on the theme ‘Belletristic-2022 Hooked with Books’, here today.

Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah Bukhari, ex-MLA Surankote, ex-MoS Social Welfare and ex-VC Pahari Advisory Board were the guests of the event, and inaugurated the fest by lighting the lamp. The BOMIS Jammu is committed to provide an open and liberal forum for debates and discussion to foster progressive discourses.

The most important aspect of this fest was that it combines competitions with very enriching events like talk show, tattoo making, school tour, face drawing, role play, BOMIS Millionaire, Kindergarten ramp walk, mushaira, kavi sammelan, tongue twister, folk dances (Dogri, Kashmiri & Gidda) and demonstrations on disneyland, Jhansi Ki Rani, Snow white and 7 Dwarfs, Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Aladdin, Tinkerbell, Alice in Wonderland, and panel discussions.

Principal Aparana Kohli emphasised that they’ve tried to do things a bit differently. This year students took the spotlight and talked about their passions. She also said, “Literature is always dead men staring out of books. Here we get our students to see how writing is something people struggle with so this fest is an attempt to make literature contemporary that cannot be taught but rather experienced.

During the fest, students of BOMIS shared a collective love for languages and literature. The festival was a celebration of languages, which comes with the promise of no one being left behind.

The Principal congratulated the parents for beckoning the session and in her speech she thanked them for their grace and cooperation.