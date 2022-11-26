Gur Fateh wins Division level U-9 Chess C’ ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 26: Displaying high level of class, Gur Fateh Singh won Jammu division level U-9 selection Chess Championship at Nek Hotel Below Gumat, here today.

Gur Fateh Singh drew the final match with Pazhany Kohli wherein they scored equal points and declared winners with tie-break rules.

Ishaan Choudhary won bronze medal, while Star girl player, Alankrita Sharma won the event in girls category. All the matches were conducted with Swiss software as per latest FIDE laws of Chess.

Rashiv Khajuria was chief arbiter of this event wherein Atul Kumar Gupta President All J&K Chess Association distributed the prizes among the winners and wished them good luck for forthcoming National U-9, scheduled to be held at Indore (Madhya Pradesh).