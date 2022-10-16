LG inaugurates “Ekaant, an ode to home in the mountains” by Abhishek Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Exhibition of paintings by Abhishek Sharma, CEO, JKEGA titled “Ekaant, an ode to home in the mountains” at the Kashmir International Convention Centre today.

The painting exhibition showcased a series of impressions of the offbeat landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an attempt to promote the picturesque offbeat tourist destinations of the UT and encourage local artisans to promote the local culture and natural heritage.

The Lt Governor complimented the paintings made by the young officer and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The exhibit creates a stream of natural stories of Brammah to bharnazar and the iconic landmarks of Jammu city to the icy silk mountains of Uri valley. The exhibition depicts the grasslands of Kishtwar which sits in the centre of the hills and is famously known as Chowgan. It is hoped to promote various offbeat places and tourist destinations in the UT.