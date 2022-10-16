KCPS hits fundraising goal with ‘Meraki Marathon’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: As part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of KC Public School (KCPS) and to honour the founder Chairman, Sudershan Mahajan, the students of KC Public School organised ‘Meraki Marathon’, here today.

The members of the organizing committee were Rudra Pratap Singh, Saksham Vardhan Gupta, Pari Khajuria, Aryan Singh Bhau, Prateeksha Puri, Adhiraj Jamwal, Sushen Bali, Vanad Bansal and Yugam Jain and they were led by PGT Jaya Somal Chowdhary. Alumni of the School, Krishna Saproo was also instrumental in the smooth conduct of the event.

The motive of the marathon was to spread smiles on the faces of underprivileged children and make this Diwali “Khushiyon ki Diwali” for them and the proceeds generated through the marathon will be used for a service program.

KCPS organizes several service activities for the students and also sends them to service projects undertaken by other Round Square Schools in India and abroad. More than 500 participants participated in different distance categories (3kms, 5kms and 10kms) in the marathon.

Principal Amarendra Kumar Mishra flagged off the marathon from KC Sports Club under the patronage of Chairman Raju Chowdhary, Managing Director Arti Chowdhary and Vice-Chairman Arjun Chowdhary.

The chief guest on the occasion was Kritika Khanna who is India’s first female Para rower, Tedx speaker and is accredited with several national awards. Rj Sarang from 93.5 Red FM, Rj Rohit from 98.3 Mirchi and Rj Aryan from Top FM JK and various other dignitaries graced the occasion with their presence.

Sumit Singh stood first in the 10km category and Kuldeep Sharma and Nitish Mottan secured second and the third position respectively, while Shikha Sharma stood first in the 5km category and Priyanka Sharma and Arihant Singh secured second and third position respectively and in the 3km category Udhay Jeet Singh secured the first position and Lakshay and Aishwarya Bhat secured second and third position respectively, besides the Headmistress of the School Sofia Rana showed exemplary performance and completed 10km run.

All the guests were awarded with bouquets and trophies as a token of appreciation.