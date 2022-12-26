Krishanam XI, Vicky XI win matches on 8th day of Police Martyr’s Memorial T-20 Cricket Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Dec 26: Krishanam XI Amritsar and Vicky XI Pathankot won their respective matches on 8th day of the ongoing 11th Police Martyr’s Memorial North Zone T-20 Cricket Championship, being held at Sports Stadium, here.

First match was played in morning session between SPG Gurgaon and Krishanam XI Amritsar. SPG Gurgaon won the toss and chose to bat first. Batting first, it scored just 134 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 8 wickets. The main scorer of the team was Abhishek Gupta who had highest knock of 36 runs in 32 balls with 2 boundaries along with 1 six while Paramveer scored 18 runs of 12 balls with 3 boundaries and 1 six.

In reply, Krishnam XI Amritsar team easily chased down the target of 135 runs in just 18.4 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. In this way, Krishanam XI Amritsar won the match by 5 wickets and top most scorer/wicket taker of the team was Mohit who has highest knock of 24 runs of 18 balls with 3 boundaries along with 1 big six. He also did splendid bowling and took 3 main wickets in his spell of 4 overs while giving 26 runs. For his performance, Mohit was declared as Man of the Match.

The second match was played between KDCA and Vicky XI Pathankot. KDCA won the toss and choose to bat first but could score only 45 runs in 14 overs by losing all the wickets. The main scorer of the team was Muzamil who scored 10 runs in 18 deliveries with 1 boundary.

Vicky XI Pathankot easily chased down the given target of 46 runs in 5.2 overs with the loss of 3 wickets and thus, Vicky XI thrashed the KDCA by 7 wickets. The top most wicket taker of the team was Surinder Sandhu who did outstanding bowling spell of 3 overs including 1 maiden over in which he took 4 main wickets while giving 15 runs only. For his outstanding performance, Surinder Sandhu was declared as Man of the Match.