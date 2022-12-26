District Level T-10 Friendship Trophy inaugurated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Dec 26: Chairman Doda Warrior Sports Club (J&K) along with Chairman Uqaab Sports Academy Bhalessa in presence of Sports Council’s officials inaugurated 1st edition of District Level T-10 Friendship Trophy at Sports Stadium, Doda.

Other members presented on the occasion were Ravinder Singh, Naim Butt, Habibullah and scores of youth. This bilateral series is being organized by Doda Warrior Sports Club in collaboration with Uqaab Sports Academy Bhalessa with an aim to engage the youth in a right way in this present situation of J&K.

The matches are being organized for two age categories of under-14 and under-17. There will be three matches in each category. The matches will be officiated by Sarthak Rukwal, Kuljeet Singh, Habib and Naim Butt.

The chairman of both the clubs urged upon the people to participate actively in such events.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is first of its kind of series played at Sports Stadium, Doda.