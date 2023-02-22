KPS holds annual prize distribution function

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Feb 22: Kartar Public School (KPS) organized an annual prize distribution function-‘Prerna-2023’in the School premises, here today.

The function was organized to reward meritorious student during the previous academic session, wherein SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh was the chief guest of the event, while special guest was Dr Arvinder Singh, Additional Secretary, Cultural Academy JKUT and Chairman Nirmaljit Singh, Principal KPS, Harpreet Kour, Vice-Principal Neeraj Thakur and Administration Officer, Upinder Singh were present during the event.

The ceremony commenced with a bouquet presentation followed by Saraswati Vandana and welcome address by Principal KPS, Harpreet Kour.

The awards, trophies and certificates were conferred upon the well deserving KPSians by the chief guest, SSP Shivdeep Singh, SSP Kathua and other dignitaries present during the event.

During the event, Best orator, budding artists, co curricular excellence, most virtuous student and regularity and punctuality were also conferred with awards. The students were also honoured for their outstanding achievement in Sahodhya’s inter-school competition and Pariksha Pe Charcha-2023.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks, presented by Daman.