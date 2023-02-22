Selected Ju-Jitsu players leave for Bangkok

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 22: Six Jammu and Kashmir players today left for participation in the upcoming 7th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship, scheduled to be held at Bangkok in Thailand from February 22 to 28.

The championship is being organized by Ju-Jitsu Asian Union which is recognized by Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). Around 30 different countries including India will compete in this mega event.

Ju-Jitsu Athletes from Jammu & Kashmir UT were selected in the national selection trials conducted on 5th February at Delhi. The Asian Championship will serve as a selection of Indian athletes for upcoming Asian Games at Hangzhou, China this year.

Ju-Jitsu Association of J&K feels immense pride that the players namely Anirudh Verma, Koushal Garg, Zulfikar Ali, Rajesh Singh, Sabkat Malik and Umer Rasheed for their selection to participate in the said championship.

The whole team was trained under the expert guidance and leadership of Tarsem Sharma.

Nuzhat Gul, Secretary J&K Sports Council along with Administrative Officer Rayaz Ahmed conveyed their best wishes to the athletes and praised Ju-Jitsu Association of J&K for their continuous efforts for the promotion of this oldest Japanese martial art in J&K.