KCSC Open Badminton C’ship gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 22: The maiden Open Men’s Singles Badminton Championship 2020 organized and hosted by KC Sports Club got underway in the Multi-Sports Hall of the Club, here today.

Kosheen Koul, SDPO, Domana graced the opening ceremony of the Championship as the chief guest.

The event is being organized by KC Sports Club, a fully complete world-class indoor and outdoor sporting facility.

In the pre-quarterfinals played today Ravinder Parihar, Chanchal Singh, Vicky Magotra, Anil Sharma, Tikshan Gupta, Narinder Bhau, Ravi Abrol and Nomit Chib won their respective matches.

Later, in the quarterfinals matches Chanchal Singh defeated Tikshan Gupta, Ravi Abrol drubbed Anil Sharma, Nomit Chib trounced Narinder Singh and Ravinder Parihar outplayed Vicky Magotra.