KCSC holds Veteran’s Bench Press contest

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: KC Sports Club organised Veteran’s Bench Press competition in the Club premises, here today.

A good number of veterans took part in the competition with great enthusiasm and fervour.

It was a contest related to overall physical fitness and was adjudged in terms of Bench Press an individual can perform in a single go without a break.

Vishal Khajuria was declared as the winner, lifting 100 Kg while Anil Sharma claimed second position by lifting 92.5 Kg, Susheel Gupta and Pawan Sharma claimed joint third spot as they lifted 87.5 Kg.

It is pertinent to mention here that KC Sports Club not only provides world class facilities for health, fitness and acquisition of skills in various games but also encourages healthy competition among its members in displaying their strengths and skills acquired at the Club.