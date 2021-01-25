KC Public School celebrates annual function in virtual format

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: Despite restrictions and constraints of lock-down period and prolonged closure of schools necessitated by the onslaught of COVID-19, KC Public School successfully organized its 22nd annual function in virtual format and streamed it live on YouTube for the benefit of parents and invited guests.

The hour-long event was watched by a sizable number of online viewers. This was the first online virtual school function organized by a school in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The function began with a brief tour of the school and adjoining KC Sports Club.

The formal function commenced with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Chairman Raju Chowdhary, Vice Chairman Arjun Chowdhary, Managing Director Arti Chowdhary, Academic Director Dr RD Thakur and Principal Amarendra Kumar Mishra. It was followed by Shiva Strotam–an invocation dance performance by students of senior school.

Principal Mishra presented the annual school report with special emphasis on academic achievements that included not only the sustainment of 100 per cent results tradition in both Class X and XII Board examinations year after year but also of bagging top positions.

A short but well-designed cultural programme consisting of an orchestral composition, a mime play ‘Seven Ages of Man’ based on a poetic extract from Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’ and a melodious group song based on Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ and an inspirational Hindi lyric sung by children of Junior School. A report on Round Square activities presented by RS Prefects highlighted participation of KCPS students in numerous online collaborative projects hosted by Round Square schools from all over the world in the pandemic ridden year 2020. The report concluded with the presentation of King Constantine Medal to Suhani Sachdeva for her meritorious services under the aegis of the Round Square service programme.

In his address to the audience, Chairman Raju Chowdhary spoke about the challenges posed by COVID-19 and put in a word of appreciation for the entire school team of teachers, administrative staff, support staff, parents and students for their concerted effort in coping with the challenge effectively.

The function concluded with the felicitation of two outstanding alumni of the school, namely, Ayushi Sudan, an IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh cadre, and Anubhav Malhotra, a brilliant technocrat working for a leading organization in the USA. Both alumni in their online video messages reminisced about their alma mater and expressed their gratitude to the school for shaping their careers and characters.