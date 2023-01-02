Kawal Preet slams ton, Kanhaiya scores 88 in J&K’s 267/3

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 2: Talented right-handed batsman Kawal Preet Singh slammed a superb unbeaten century, while skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan scored magnificent 88 runs to guide Jammu and Kashmir to 267/3 against Rajasthan at stumps on Day-2 of the U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy at GGM Science College Hostel ground, here today.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first after first day’s call off and today’s around one hour delay in the match due to wet outfield, J&K lost 2 early wickets in the form of openers Arya Thakur (16) and Jiyaad Nazir Magrey (5) on 34/2 in 8.2 overs. However, promising batsman Kawal Preet Singh and Shubham Pundir consolidated the innings and took the score to 120 runs in 37.1 overs before Pundir was dismissed at his individual score of 34 runs off 87 balls, studded with 3 fours and one six.

Kawal Preet continued brilliance and alongwith his skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan guided Jammu and Kashmir to 267/3 in 74 overs.

Kawal Preet was unbeaten on 101 off 192 balls, studded with 17 delectable boundaries, while Kanhaiya was at the crease on 88 runs off 117 balls including 16 crispy fours. Both the batsmen played with solidity, sublimity, grace and brilliance and showed stellar grit and tenacity to hit good scores.

For Rajasthan, Sangram Singh, Mohit and Rohit Khichar claimed one wicket each.