Kathua Kings, Doda Daredevils script wins in WKPL

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: Kathua Kings defeated Ramban Warriors by 8 wickets, while Doda Daredevils trounced Reasi Royals by 28 in the ongoing White Knights Premier League (WKPL) T-20, being organised by Army at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, here today.

The first match was played between Kathua Kings and Ramban Warriors. Batting first, Ramban Warriors made 121 runs, which was easily chased by Kathua Kings by losing 2 wickets and registered a big win by 8 wickets over their opponents.

In the 2nd match which was played between Doda Daredevils and Reasi Royals. Batting first, Doda Daredevils scored 149 by losing 8 wickets. The opponent team (Reasi Royals) failed to chase the set target and bundled out at 121 runs and lost the match by 28 runs.

Mohseen Malik of Doda and Ankush Thakur of Kathua were declared as man of the matches for their outstanding performances. They took 3 and 4 wickets respectively during their respective matches.

Surbhi Dadhichi, former international women cricketer and presently JKCA women selector, Dr Salim Khan, BMO Akhnoor and Joginder Singh (Panch Amb Panchayat) were among the special guests of today’s matches. They distributed awards among the players.