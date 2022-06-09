Jammu Veterans beats KV2-XI by 1 wkt

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: Sunil Bali’s splendid fifty helped Jammu Sports Veterans to secure a one wicket victory over Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV-2) XI in a nail biting T-20 cricket match, played at KV2 School Ground, here today.

With two runs needed off the final ball of a pulsating run-chase saw Yash Khajuria clear the ropes off to secure victory for the Jammu Sports Veterans.

Earlier, led by Sachin Kumar, KV 2 XI won the toss and opted to bat first. Samendar Rathore (59 runs off 52 balls) and Sikander Kumar (30 runs off 34 balls) helped KV 2 XI post a challenging 149/6 on the scoreboard in the stipulated 20 overs. Shah Raja (19 runs) and Sachin Kumar (12 runs) were among the contributors. From the bowling side, Lakhvinder Tinku took 2 wickets, while Koushal Sharma and Rajeev Jasrotia shared a wicket apiece.

In reply, Jammu Sports Veterans suffered early blows as openers Vikram Singh and Ashwini Kumar got out on 0, and 7 respectively. Sunil Bali (56 runs off 42 balls) and Rajesh Bandral (23 runs off 26 balls) and (Sohan 20 runs off 12 balls) helped Jammu Sports Veterans overcome early losses.

At 101/ 4 in 11.4 overs, Jammu Sports were cruising to a one sided victory but spin trio of Sushant, Birnavraj and Sachin took four wickets and took the game away from the Jammu Sports Veterans. With one wicket in hand Jammu Sports Veterans needed 2 runs, Yash Khajuria hit a last ball six to ensure a one wicket victory for the team.

Sunil Bali was declared as ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning fifty.