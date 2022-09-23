Kathua FC scripts win in Football

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Kathua Football Club emerged winners by defeating Churchill Bros ‘B’ by 5 goals to nil in the ongoing Jammu Gold Football Tournament, being organised at GGM Science College Ground, here today.

For Kathua FC, 1st and 3rd goals were secured by Rajeev in 20th and 35th minutes of the game, while 2nd goal was netted by Sahil in 25th minute and 4th and 5th goals were secured by Tanish and registered win over the Churchill Bros. ‘B’.

Ricky, Rocky, Shivam Mehra and Soyam were the referees, while Rajinder Abrol (Chairman Young Hero), Rajesh Sumbria (Secretary), Romesh Chander, Darshan Kumar and Kamal Kumar were the guests of today’s match.

J&K Bank Academy will lock horns with National FC tomorrow at the same venue.