Kathua District Boxing Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Feb 27: Organized by J&K Amateur Boxing Association under the aegis of Boxing Federation of India and J&K Olympic Association, Kathua District Boxing Championship concluded at Sports Stadium, here today.

In the Championship which was sponsored by J&K Sports Council, more than 100 boxers participated. The event was inagurated by Laxmi Pangotra (social activist) and later in the evening, medals and certificates were distributed by Tilak Raj Bhagat during closing ceremony of the event.

The Championship was organized under the supervision of Harinder Pal Singh, Gautam Kumar, Naresh Kumar and Ajay Sharma with support of District Coaching Centre Kathua’s Manager and staff.

In Sub Junior finals, Rohit Kumar defeated Jiten Sharma in 33-35 kg category, Krishna thrashed Hritek Jagotra in 35-37 kg, Harish Jasrotia defeated Rohit Rasotra in 44-46 kg, Chaitnya Sharma thrashed Dheeraj Kumar in 50-52kg and Abhinav Anand defeated Harbalsh Chowdhury in 52-54 kg.

In Junior Boys’ 44-46 kg category Shubam Thakur defeated Chanchal Singh, Rishi Lalotra defeated Akhil P Singh in 46-48kg, Talib Hussain defeated Dhruv Angral in 48-50kg and Ayush Nirankaari thrashed Jiten Sharma in 57-60 kg whereas in Junior Girls, Jyoti Khadotra defeated Rajwani in 46-48 kg category.

In Senior Boys, Yuv Raj Singh defeated Aditya Andotra in 51-54 kg, Surya Pratap Singh thrashed Aiaz Ahmad in 54-57 kg, Sahil Lalotra defeated Avneet Singh in 57-60 kg, Rohit Raina trounced Vishal Bhardwaj in 60-63.5 kg, Mijjul Bawa defeated Abhishek Kumarin 63.5-67 kg, Sahil Ali thrashed Nadeem Shaikh in 67-71 kg, Ranjeet Singh trounced Ashutosh in 71- 75 kg, Rishi Singh defeated Sushil Singh in 75-81 kg and Rajat Kumar thrashed Abhay Sehgal in 85-91 kg.