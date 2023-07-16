Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, July 16: In remembrance of 1999 Kargil war heroes, over 300 runners participated in Kargil Vijay Diwas run organized at Drass in Ladakh here today.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas Run, an initiative organized by ‘Real Sports India, Kolkata’ with the support of Indian Army, attracted more than 300 participants from various walks of life, including Army forces personnel, veterans, civilians and students. The run was started from Kargil War Memorial. The runners were participated in the categories of 21 Kilometers half marathon, 10 Kilometers run and five Kilometers run.

Apart from the run, the event featured engaging activities like band display by Indian Army, patriotic songs, interactive sessions with war veterans, and a Wall of Remembrance where participants left heartfelt messages to pay homage to the fallen soldiers.

The atmosphere was charged with patriotism and unity as everyone came together to honour the sacrifices made by the heroes of Operation Vijay.