Kapil Arora selected Fit India Ambassador

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: Ironman-Kapil Arora has been selected as Brand Ambassador of “Fit India Campaign” as part of Fit India Movement, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the month of August, 2019 on National Sports Day of India.

Kapil Arora is among the few Indians who earned the title ‘Ironman’ in New Zealand where he completed the triathlon of 3.8km swim, 180 km bike and 42.2 km run.

Being an endurance Athlete, he had completed four consecutive 90km international ultra-marathon ‘Comrades’ in South Africa and also completed seven other international events including 11 marathons, 27 half-marathons and three Ironmans in four continents across the world.

He is also winner of multiple gold medals and silver medals at State level Athletic Meets in track and field championships in 1500 and 10000 meters categories.

Kapil Arora remained brand ambassador for Puma India, Reliance Health Insurance and Brooks India also along with authors of three books including ‘Kaleidoscope’, ‘Five Secrets’-Time Management Secrets of Ultra Successful People and ‘21.1 Running Mistakes’.

Apart from the fitness expert, the Ironman is also a bestselling author and a successful corporate in BFSI sector. He is postgraduate from Pune University and has made various records in fitness fields.