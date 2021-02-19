Cross Country team flagged off

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: Union Territory team of Cross Country was flagged off from here today to participate in 55th Cross Country Championship which is scheduled to be held at Chandigarh on February 21.

In men (open) 10 km Cross Country, Kulbir Singh, Ravi Dass, Hans Raj, Tahir Aziz, Balwinder Singh and Akshay Sharma were shortlisted, whereas in men (under-20) 8 km Cross Country, Aditya Singh, Harish Kumar, Sagar Kumar, Vishal Chib, Talib Hussain and Aryaveer Singh have been selected and in women (under 20) 6 km, Rama Sharma was shortlisted besides in boys (under-18) 6 km, Sanjay Singh was only player who was selected for Cross Country.

In Boys (under-16) two km, Aman Singh and Arun Singh were selected and in girls (under-16) 2 km, Suhana Rajput was among part of the team. Reyaz Ahmed is accompanying the team as Manager cum Coach.

The screening of the team was held today at MA Stadium by Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, J&K Sports Council in presence of Satish Gupta Manager Indoor Stadium, Sharat Chander Singh general secretary J&K Athletics Association, Satpal Sharma (Retd Badminton coach), Ramesh Sharma senior Athletics coach, Vinod Bhatia and Goutam Sharma wherein 17 members team was selected.