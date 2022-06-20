Junior Fencing team screened

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: The screening committee of J&K Sports Council, headed by Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, along with Satish Gupta, Manager Indoor Sports Complex and Rashid Ahmed conducted screening of the J&K Fencing team for the National Championship at MA Stadium, here today.

The 30th Junior National Fencing Championship, scheduled to be held at Cuttack in Odisha from June 29 to July 2.

The Fencing Committee also thanked Hippo Innovations (StoreHippo), CEO Rajiv Aggarwal, Co-founder Kriti Aggarwal and vice president sales Banu Partap Singh Jamwal for sponsoring the Fencing team.

Shotu Lal Sharma and Mokshi Sharma will accompany the team as coaches, while Ujjwal Gupta as team manager.