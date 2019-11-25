JU outplays Prayagraj University by 5 wkts

Inter University Cricket (M) Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: The University of Jammu defeated Prayagraj University Allahabad by 5 wickets in the ongoing Inter-University Cricket (Men) Tournament, being held at Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Batting first, Prayagraj University scored 110 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, thus won the match by 5 wickets. Nikhil top scored with 31 runs, while Zul Nurain contributed 28 runs to the total. For Jammu University, Sahil Sharma and Hinan took 3 wickets each by conceding 15 and 20 runs in their 4 overs resepctively, while Arun and Ashank claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Jammu University scored 111 runs in 19.1 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Yawar top scored with unbeaten 62 runs, Hinan contributed 26 runs. For Prayagraj University, Manish and Atul took 2 wickets each, while Ashwani claimed 1 wicket.