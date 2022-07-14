JU honours Umran Malik, Abdul Samad

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu honoured Indian cricket stars Umran Malik and Abdul Samad in a function held at the University of Jammu for bringing laurels to the country in general and UT of J&K in particular, here today.

The Vice Chancellor, in his address, appreciated Umran Malik’s recent good performance in IPL and his much talked about debut for India team against Ireland and England and expressed hope that the fastest bowling sensation would improve his bowling speed and play for India for many years to come.

Prof Rai also spoke about the progressive sports initiatives of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration for fostering the culture of sports in the UT.

The Vice-Chancellor also appreciated cricketer Abdul Samad for his power-packed batting abilities in the IPL matches and exhibited hope that he too would soon be donning the Indian cricket team cap.

Both the cricketers while expressing gratitude to the University of Jammu for bestowing honour on them also agreed to Prof Umesh Rai’s request to interact with the students of the University at the commencement of the new session. The Vice Chancellor also sought advice from the players for nurturing better sporting culture in the University.

The players were welcomed by Ranjeet Kalra, teaching faculty, HRDC and member of the J&K Sports Council. He also highlighted the cricket achievements of both the players.

Prominent persons including Prof J.PS Joorel, Director, INFLIBNET Centre, Gandhi Nagar Gujrat, Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar, Prof Rajnikant, Director DCD, JU, Prof Sundeep Pandita, Director, HRDC, Ranjeet Kalra, Dr Ginny Dogra, Dr Vinay Thusoo, Dr Guneet Sudan, Dr Akhilesh Sharma, Ameet Targotra and Rajkumar, Cricket Coach of the University were present during the event.