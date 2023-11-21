JSD lifts ID trophy third time

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 21: Jal Shakti Department (JSD) lifted yet another Inter Department title for the third consecutive time at Kashmir University, here today.

After winning the toss Samiullah Beigh, captain of JSD team decided to bat first and posted a decent 168 runs in 20 overs. For Jalshakti Department, Shahid Aftab scored 73, Wahid 41 and Samiullah Beigh 24.

In return, Nadeem Dar, captain of Kashmir University team scored a valiant 74 runs and almost pulled out an upset. He fell in the end of the bowling of Samiullah Beigh which turned the match in favour of JSD. JSD won by a narrow margin of 13 runs amidst huge crowd gathering.

Chief guest Dr. G.N Ittoo (MD JJM) appreciated the initiative of Kashmir University for hosting the tournament in line with Government directions to inculcate sportsman spirit amongst employees.

The occasion was also attended by Er. Reyaz Ahmad (OSD JJM), Er. Shakeel ur Rehman (Xen Budgam PHE), Er. Afroze Rather (Xen Tangmarg PHE), Er. Nasir Amin President JKCEGA, Er. Mudasir Mushtaq General Secretary JKCEGA.