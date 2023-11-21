3rd National Judo League concludes at Srinagar

*This event came to J&K after a gap of four decades: Darakhshan

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 21: Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board & Minister of State Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi attended the concluding event of the 3rd Khelo India National Judo League for Northern Zone as chief guest at SK Indoor Sports Stadium in Srinagar.

Teams of three different age categories from nine Northern States and Union Territories of the country participated in the event. Dr Andrabi felicitated the winners and runners up teams & individual players in different categories by medals & certificates. Dr Darakhshan said that Modi’s Khelo India mission has revolutionized the sports sector in India and now like other important sectors of life, India is fast becoming a global sports power.

“During the past nine years the initiatives of the Central Government have boosted the talent of our boys and girls and the young sports stars from across the country are unfurling the tricolour at global stages in all categories of events. We have created world class sports infrastructure throughout the country and the mission is on”, said Andrabi.

Waqf Board Chairperson said that this League was held in J&K after a gap of 42 years. “Those who say the law & order situation in J&K has not improved are liars. We are seeing peaceful Kashmir after decades now. Political myopia doesn’t allow some politicians to see the reality and they thus create sensations through their statements. Events like this are testimony to the fact that peace has returned to Kashmir after the constitutional change that happened in 2019”, said Dr Darakhshan. She hailed the LG Administration for creating a remarkable sports infrastructure & sports environment in J&K during the past few years.