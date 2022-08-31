Jodhamal’s Harmanjot interacts with PM in Hackathon

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Harmanjot Singh, a brilliant student of Class 10th of Jodhamal Public School interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon-2022 (World’s Biggest Open Innovation Model Competition), held recently in the presence of Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan and all dignitaries of Ministry of Education.

Harmanjot was declared as the Smart India Hackathon Junior 2022 Winner. Harmanjot showcased his innovative Smart Glove that monitors real-time health parameters. The Prime Minister praised his parents for all their support and encouragement.

He has also been conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar 2021and declared as the Winner of 2022 MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA) Appathon International Competition held in August this year.

Earlier, Harmanjot had interacted with PM Modi when he was awarded the National Bal Puraskar. Recently he was conferred with the very prestigious International Lady Diana Award 2022, the Jury of this award comprises Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Dr Deep Khare, Principal and Shefali Sanwal, Vice Principal of Jodhamal School while praising the efforts of Harmanjot commented that he has been a very dedicated and conscientious student in the school over the years.

SIH (Smart India Hackathon) is a nationwide initiative to provide students a platform to solve the pressing problems of society, organizations, and Government, wherein students from over 2900 schools and 2200 Higher Education Institutions tackled 476 problem statements from across 53 Union Ministries in the finale.