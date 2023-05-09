Jodhamal shines at Mayo College Girls’ School Ajmer

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 9: Jodhamal Public School’s MUN team added another feather to its cap through its exceptional performance in the recently concluded Mayo College Girls’ School Model United Nations Conference 2023, held at Ajmer.

Model United Nations (MUN) is a simulation of the United Nations that allows students to experience the world of international diplomacy, negotiation and conflict resolution.

The conference was attended by some of the most prestigious schools of India, including Welham Boys School Dehradun, Daly College Indore, Doon School Dehradun, YPS Patiala, Scindia School Gwalior, Raj Kumar College Rajkot and many more.

Jodhamal Public School was the only school from Jammu and Kashmir to participate in this prestigious conference.

A delegation of eight students named Aarya Mahajan, Aditya Kumar, Naman Sharma, Puneesh Singh, Madhur Nagpal, Amaay Gupta, Arham Chopra and Aarav Handoo accompanied by the MUN coordinator Deepmala attended the conference.

The delegates deliberated through six different committees including United Nations General Assembly, International Press Corps, All India Political Parties Meet, United Nations Security Council, United Nations Human Rights Council, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The committees discussed important international and national issues, taking inspiration from the world today.

The four days of the conference established powerful deliberations, striking debates, furious accusations, and solutions alongside the vigorous press that reported through the whole conference.

Puneesh Singh, a class 10 student won the High Commendation Award in the All-India Political Parties Meet. JMPIANs gave a very strong competition to the students from the most reputed schools of India, rising through and winning awards at National Model United Nations Conference, making Jodhamal Public School proud again through their illustrious performance.