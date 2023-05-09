Four teams qualify for semifinals

Ashok Sodhi Memorial Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 9: Four teams qualified for the Ashok Sodhi Memorial Cricket Tournament, organized by Press Club Jammu in collaboration with J&K Sports Council under ‘My Youth My Pride’, being played at Maulana Azad Cricket Stadium, here.

The Press Club of Jammu is organizing the tournament as a tribute in memory of senior photojournalist Ashok Sodhi-who had attained martyrdom while performing his professional duties during a fierce encounter between militants and security forces at Samba on May 11, 2008.

The first semifinal will be played between BPCL and Teachers Association and Rotary Club will lock horns with the Veteran Cricket Association in 2nd semifinal at the above mentioned venue.

Earlier in the first quarterfinals, Teachers Association defeated Jammu Sports Veterans by 8 wickets.

Batting first after winning the toss, Jammu Sports Veterans scored 128 runs for the loss of eight wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Skipper Sameer Khajuria scored highest 45 runs off 36 balls with the help of three boundaries and one over the fence, while Vicky scored 33 runs and Pankaj contributed 12 runs for Jammu Sports Veterans.

From the winning side, Ajay Rana, Anil Rana shared three wickets each and Anuj and Amol claimed one each to topple opponents’ innings.

Chasing the target, Teachers Association for the loss of two wickets, won the match in 13.2 overs. Akash Sharma scored 58 runs off 32 deliveries (8×4, 2×6), which helped his team to sail into semifinals. Nikhil and Anmol contributed 20 & 19 runs respectively and Maneesh Sharma (C) scored 17 runs in partnership with Akash.

Vikram Dogra claimed one wicket for his side.

In 2nd match, Veterans Cricket Association J&K XI rattled the Invincible Revenue Club by 140 runs to enter the semis with style. The Veteran loaded side scored a fantastic 214 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Bhanu Gupta remained star performer of the match with 104 runs from 62 deliveries with 15 boundaries and a sixer followed by Aryan Slathia who contributed 34 runs off 25 balls with five boundaries, while Akhil Slathia (18) and Rajesh Khatri (15) were the other batsmen who contributed double digit runs.

Sushant Ganjoo from Invincible Revenue Club took two wickets, while Sonu Hunk, Sudesh Verma and Raghav shared one wicket each.

In reply, Invincible Revenue Club tumbled like bi-cycles in a row for 74 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 14 overs. Raghav was the lone highest scorer for the losing side with 54 runs followed by Farooq Thikriya with 11 runs.

From Veterans Cricket Association J&K XI, Rajesh Khatri crippled rivals side with a six-wicket haul while Rahul Faheem, Vicky and Anchal took one wicket each.